3 arrested for Sunday night soccer violence in Umm El-Fahm

Police arrested three residents of Umm al-Fahm (ages 19, 33, and 49) and detained a 15-year-old boy yesterday on suspicion of participating in the violent riot that took place at the city's soccer stadium on Sunday.

At the end of the game, stones and other objects were thrown from the local team's stands in the direction of the players and fans of the guest team from Tiberias. As a result of the stone-throwing, a police officer and two security guards were lightly injured. The three suspects will be brought today for a remand hearing at the Hadera Magistrates Court. The minor was released under restrictive conditions.