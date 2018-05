09:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Elor Azariya's father 'relieved' after 26-month nightmare Charlie Azariya, the father of former soldier Elor Azariya, welcomed Elor's release from prison on Tuesday morning from prison after a nine-month sentence for killing a wounded terrorist in March 2016. The senior Azariya said, "After a 26-month nightmare, we feel relieved - and how." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs