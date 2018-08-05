Lapid: Unilateral US withdrawal from JCPOA is a bad idea

Chairman Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid Party warned this morning against an American withdrawal from the 2015 agreement between world powers and Iran on the Islamic Republic's nuclear development program, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Referring to United States President Donald Trump in an interview broadcast on Israel Defense Forces Radio, Lapid said, "The unilateral withdrawal of Trump from the nuclear agreement is a bad idea. Money will continue to flow into Iran - and the Iranians will continue with their plan. The bad agreement must be cancelled, but an international coalition must be mobilized."