Iranian chief of staff: We will respond to all aggression

Chief of Staff Mohammad Baqeri of the Iranian Armed Forces warned on Monday "If the enemy casts a covetous eye on our interests or conducts [even] a slight act of aggression, the Islamic Republic will give an appropriate response at an appropriate time," according to Iran's Press TV.

Addressing a gathering of military forces, he also said, “At the present time, the Armed Forces are maintaining a high level of readiness to give a response to any threat and act of aggression by enemies of the Islamic Iran."