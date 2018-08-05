Hamas has denied a report by the pan-Arabic newspaper Al-Hayat that it had offered Israel a long-term "hudna" period of calm, according to Channel 10 Television.
Hamas sought lifting of the blockade on Gaza and a prisoner exchange deal.
|
07:41
Reported
News BriefsIyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18
Hamas denies offer of long-term calm
Hamas has denied a report by the pan-Arabic newspaper Al-Hayat that it had offered Israel a long-term "hudna" period of calm, according to Channel 10 Television.
Hamas sought lifting of the blockade on Gaza and a prisoner exchange deal.
Last Briefs