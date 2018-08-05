07:41
News Briefs

Hamas denies offer of long-term calm

Hamas has denied a report by the pan-Arabic newspaper Al-Hayat that it had offered Israel a long-term "hudna" period of calm, according to Channel 10 Television.

Hamas sought lifting of the blockade on Gaza and a prisoner exchange deal.

