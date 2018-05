07:40 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Women's March leader condemns 'Netanyahu's book of oppression' Tamika Mallory, pro-Farrakhan leader of anti-Trump 'Women's March', slams Israeli policies and claims Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu inspired United States President Donald Trump. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs