Report: Square in Jerusalem will be named after Trump

As part of the Jerusalem municipality's preparation for the dedication of the United States embassy on Monday, Mayor Nir Barkat has decided to make a gesture to President Donald Trump as initiator of the process to perpetuate his historic decision and call the square leading to the embassy after the president, according to Yisrael Hayom.

This is a central square at the intersection of David Flusser and Kfar Etzion streets in the Arnona neighborhood, located opposite the new embassy. According to the report, close to Trump's announcement of the transfer of the embassy, ​​the City Names Committee decided to call the place "United States Square." The committee met again yesterday to confirm the mayor's decision to change the name of the square to Trump Square, or officially, United States Square in honor of President Donald Trump."