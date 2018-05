MK Miki Zohar (Likud), head of the Knesset House Committee, said Monday that he is convinced that the remarks by Supreme Court President Justice Esther Hayut against the “Overrule Clause” will not affect Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the law will pass.

Hayut earlier on Monday lashed out at the proposed legislation that would, under specified conditions, allow the Knesset to re-enact laws that the Supreme Court has ruled out.