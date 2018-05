The Japanese Embassy in Israel denied on Monday a report in the Yediot Aharonot newspaper claiming that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife were offended by the dessert they were served during a dinner at the home of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu last week.

Famed Israeli chef Moshe Segev, who was in charge of the meal, served the dessert in a shoe. Japanese etiquette stipulates that shoes should be kept outside of one’s home and office.