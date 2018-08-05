The Chicago Jewish Star, an independent family-run newspaper, has published its final edition.
The for-profit biweekly, which launched in February 1991, shut down Friday due to the industrywide decline in advertising, its owners said.
Independent Chicago Jewish Star newspaper closes
