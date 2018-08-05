02:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 'Whoever hurts us, we will hurt them' Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening attended a ceremony at Latrun marking 70 years of the IDF. “To our regret, from time to time we are called upon to pay a price on both the battlefield and the home front. The establishment of the state has not led to a cessation of the desire to attack us. What it has brought is the ability to make war against our enemies. Whoever hurts us, we will hurt them. The enemies who threaten us with destruction should know that they will encounter an iron wall. They cannot overcome us and they are putting themselves in grave danger,” said Netanyahu at the ceremony. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs