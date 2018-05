01:53 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Multiple people killed in shooting incident outside Washington, D.C. Multiple people were killed in a shooting at a suburban home outside Washington, D.C., on Monday. The suspect in the shooting is believed to be known to police, but is not in custody and is still at large. It is believed the incident is domestic in nature. ► ◄ Last Briefs