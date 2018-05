MK Menachem Eliezer Mozes (United Torah Judaism) on Monday protested the desecration of the Sabbath that took place while the international bicycle race Giro d’Italia was held in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem and other cities this past Shabbat.

“This causes serious harm to the Sabbath-observant public. After all, this is not pikuach nefesh! Desecration of the Sabbath constitutes a serious violation of the status quo that cannot take place without a response," he said.