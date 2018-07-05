23:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 Sharav on Thursday - isolated rain possible on Friday Monday night's forecast is for isolated showers with a chance of isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the north and along the Mediterranean coast, where a high-wave warning will be in effect until 11:00 am. Tuesday will see occasional showers and thunderstorms in the north and center, weakening in the afternoon, with a slight chance of flash flooding in the eastern wadis as well as haze in the south. Temperatures will drop slightly below normal and there's a high-wave warning at Mediterranean beaches. Wednesday will be slightly warmer and partly cloudy with isolated showers until the afternoon, mainly in the north. Variable cloudiness and haze is forecast for Thursday with a significant jump in temperature to unseasonably hot with Sharav heat extremes in places. Strong winds will make for sandstorms in the south. Friday will be partly cloudy with a drop in temperature to the seasonal average and a chance of isolated rain. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 20Celsius/68Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 26C/78F;

Golan Heights, Haifa, Tel Aviv: 22/71; Be'er Sheva 25/77;

Dead Sea: 30/86; Eilat: 31/87 ► ◄ Last Briefs