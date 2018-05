22:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 'The Torah should dwell in the most worthy place' Read more Dimona's high school yeshiva educates students to love their neighbor, their country, and the Torah. 'The yeshiva lights up the city' ► ◄ Last Briefs