MK Hazan responds to Nasrallah's claim of election success with a threat.

Member of Knesset Oren Hazan (Likud) responded, Monday evening, to claims by Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah that the terror group had achieved its goals in Sunday's Lebanese election.

Writing on Twitter, Hazan said, "Mr. Nasrallah, I heard that you are proud of the results of the elections and your takeover of Lebanon. Starting now, take into consideration

Lebanon = Hezbollah and Hezbollah = Lebanon!

"The era of surgical assaults over the border has ended; all your provocation (yes, yes, yours - coward from the pit who tweets from the depths of the earth) will be answered with a strong, direct and massive response to the hostile state!"