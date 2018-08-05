Dozens of extremist haredi-religious Jews are demonstrating and blocking the Kikar Hashabbat intersection in Jerusalem, and the roads leading there are closed to traffic, according to the police.
Police are operating at the scene.
|
22:16
Reported
News BriefsIyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18
Haredi demonstrators block Jerusalem's Kikar Hashabbat
