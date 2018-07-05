PM: Those who threaten us with annihilation will encounter an iron wall

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday discussed the security situation at a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Israel Defense Forces, held in Latrun.

Netanyahu said, "On the front and on the home front, the establishment of the state did not stop the desire to attack us. What it did bring with it, is the ability to fight back against our enemies. Whoever hits us, we will hit them. Let the enemies who threaten us with annihilation know that they will encounter an iron wall. They won't be able to defeat us and they will put themselves in great danger."