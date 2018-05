21:47 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 Trump announcement on Iran tomorrow afternoon President Donald Trump of the United States wrote on Twitter, Monday, "I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm." ► ◄ Last Briefs