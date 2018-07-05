Chief of Staff: We're committed to stronger preparedness for any scenario

Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot of the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday evening, "Efforts by our enemies to strengthen themselves and Iran's attempts to deepen its hold close to our borders require us to take the initiative, act with determination and strengthen our preparedness and preparedness vis-à-vis any scenario."

He was speaking at an event to mark the 70th birthday of the IDF against the backdrop of an IDF appraisal that Iran was preparing to retaliate against Israel for a recent raid on an Iranian military base in Syria that has been attributed to Israel.