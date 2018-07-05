Ministers to meet about agriculture crime and terror

On Wednesday, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan will convene an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Violence to address agricultural crime and terror.

Among solutions on the agenda are Erdan's proposal to involve the Shabak Israel Security Agency in the efforts in light of the fact that the acts against farmers contain clearly nationalistic characteristics. A number of legislative initiatives and initiatives to intensify punishment against violators will be presented, as well as an initiative to compensate the victims.