Record preparedness has been reported in the north due to fears of an Iranian response to the attack attributed to Israel at the T-4 base in Syria, which killed seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, according to News 2.
|
20:41
Reported
News BriefsIyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18
Report: Record preparedness in the north
Record preparedness has been reported in the north due to fears of an Iranian response to the attack attributed to Israel at the T-4 base in Syria, which killed seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, according to News 2.
Last Briefs