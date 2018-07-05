20:41 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 Report: Record preparedness in the north Record preparedness has been reported in the north due to fears of an Iranian response to the attack attributed to Israel at the T-4 base in Syria, which killed seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, according to News 2. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs