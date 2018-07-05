MK Stern: The Palestinians will understand that terrorism does not pay

Member of Knesset Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) has welcomed the passage of the first reading of the bill to deduct the amount of money paid by the Palestinian Authority to terrorists from the tax funds that Israel transfers to the PA.

Stern said, "The law will harm the Palestinian Authority's encouragement of terror and will advance us towards peace. We must stop the economic incentive given by the Palestinian Authority to the terrorists, an incentive that encourages further terror, so that every Palestinian boy will understand that it does not pay him to choose terrorism."