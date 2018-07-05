Outgoing Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes is expected to arrive in Israel by the end of the month to open an embassy of his country in Jerusalem, according to Channel 10 Television.
He will be accompanied by his successor.
Paraguayan president to come to open Jerusalem embassy by month's end
