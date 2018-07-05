19:02 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 Arms and ammunition found in Umm El-Fahm The Israel Police announced on Monday that police and Border Guards found two M16 assault rifles, two other rifles and a large quantity of ammunition in an open area of Umm El-Fahm during operations on Sunday in the northern Israeli-Arab city. ► ◄ Last Briefs