  Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18

Bill to offset terror salaries from payments to PA passes 1st reading

On Monday, the Knesset approved a bill to deduct the salaries the Palestinian Authority pays to terrorists and their families from funds that Israel transfers to the PA.

Fifty-five Knesset members supported the measure while 14 opposed it.

