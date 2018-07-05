On Monday, the Knesset approved a bill to deduct the salaries the Palestinian Authority pays to terrorists and their families from funds that Israel transfers to the PA.
Fifty-five Knesset members supported the measure while 14 opposed it.
News Briefs
Bill to offset terror salaries from payments to PA passes 1st reading
