Knesset OKs day to mark the liberation from the Nazis

On Monday, the Knesset plenum approved the final readings of a bill submitted by Member of Knesset Yoav Ben-Zur (Shas) and a group of Knesset members, to mark the 26th of Iyar, as a day to honor the liberation of the Jewish people from Nazi Germany.

The Hebrew date is based on the May 9, 1945 surrender date of the Nazis to the Allies. This day will be marked at the Western Wall plaza at a memorial ceremony and prayer in memory of the Jewish fighters who fought in the Allied armies or among the partisans and ghetto fighters. The Ministry of Religious Services will be responsible for conducting the ceremony.