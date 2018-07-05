Jewish Home: PM has held up Override Clause for 3 years

The Jewish Home Party defended itself Monday afternoon against accusations by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that it is preventing the advancement of a measure to allow the Knesset to override Supreme Court vetoes of legislation.

A party statement said, "The Override Clause has been spread out over the past three years with various excuses.We have been announcing in advance that any law of agreement with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Minister of Finance Kahlon and the other coalition parties will be accepted by the Jewish Home faction. But the prime minister should put the law on the table. Meanwhile, the only practical solution on the table is the law we passed yesterday with the support of all the ministers."