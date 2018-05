17:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 IDF exercise in the western Galilee tonight Tonight there will be a military exercise in the western Galilee. As part of the exercise, explosions will be heard and flares will be seen in the sky. The Israel Defense Forces Spokesman stresses that the exercise was planned in advance as part of the training program for 2018. ► ◄ Last Briefs