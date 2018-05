17:02 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 PM to Likud MKs: Bennett, Shaked preventing passage of override clause Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told members of the Likud Knesset faction on Monday that he is trying with all his might to pass the passage of legislation to allow the Knesset to override the Supreme Court, but Jewish Home ministers are preventing it, according to Channel 10 Television. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs