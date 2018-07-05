ADL estimates 4.2 million anti-Semitic tweets in a year

At least 4.2 million anti-Semitic tweets were shared or re-shared in English on Twitter from an estimated three million Twitter handles over the 12-month period ending January 28, according to a new report issued today by the Anti-Defamation League.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said, “This new data shows that even with the steps Twitter has taken to remove hate speech and to deal with those accounts disseminating it, users are still spreading a shocking amount of anti-Semitism and using Twitter as a megaphone to harass and intimidate Jews.” He added, “We hope this report will create a renewed sense of urgency among all social media providers that this problem is not going away and that they need to find innovative new ways to tamp down the spread of hatred online.”