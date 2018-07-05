Funding for settlement core groups withheld

The Knesset Finance Committee approved on Monday transfers of 81 million shekels, NIS 79 million of which are part of budgetary transfers in the 2018 budget.

NIS 21 million were transferred for the purpose of arranging the site to which the evictees of the Netiv Haavot neighborhood in Gush Etzion are expected to move. On the other hand, the transfer of some NIS 674 million from the surplus of the Ministry of Agriculture was delayed in light of the request of Committee Chairman Moshe Gafni to receive legal advice whether transferring NIS 80 million for the needs of settlement core groups is legal. Haredi groups in this framework were rejected.