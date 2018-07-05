Poland: March for Israel and against anti-Semitism

Hundreds of Poles, Jews and non-Jews alike marched Sunday in the streets of the southwestern city of Wroclaw in solidarity with Israel and against a wave of anti-Semitism in Poland experienced in recent months over the country's Holocaust Law.

Among the marchers was Israel's ambassador to Poland, Anna Azari, and the mayor of Wroclaw, Rafał Dutkiewicz. In addition to the march, there have been many events related to Jewish culture in recent days, including lectures, film screenings and concerts. Less than three years ago, Wrocław made headlines when one of the leaders of a demonstration against the entry of immigrants to Poland was cheered for lighting an effigy of a haredi-religious Jew. He was sentenced to ten months in prison, which were later reduced to only three months.