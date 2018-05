14:25 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18 Slomiansky: Supreme Court must know its place MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) responded to President Hayut's remarks against the Override Clause. "The words of the Supreme Court Chief Justice are a pity. The court must judge and the legislator (the Knesset) must legislate. There is no such concept as a law that bypasses the high court because the court is bound by the laws of the Knesset. What is being done is that the Supreme Court is bypassing laws, and this is a serious thing that must not be done, "Slomiansky said. ► ◄ Last Briefs