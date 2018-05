The District Court in the city indicted Muhammad Adel Abu Elhaiga, 21, from Kafr Tamra for committing abduction for the purposes of sexual offenses, rape, sodomy, robbery and wounding.

The indictment states that two weeks ago, he abducted a young woman after he offered her a ride, beat her, strangled her, raped her and carried out sodomy. The prosecution sought to order his detention until the end of legal proceedings against him.