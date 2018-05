MK Haim Yellin (Zionist Union) arrived in the Knesset Monday morning with a burning kite thrown from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

"Three years ago I came to the Israeli Knesset together with the Qassam, and today I have arrived with a burning kite. I do not for a moment forget where I came from and what I represent.They may succeed in burning our fields, but they will never succeed in burning the spirit of activity and development in the Gaza region."