Ease of restrictions for Arabs during Ramadan

The Coordination Unit for Government Activities in the Territories, headed by Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokun, is preparing for the month of Ramadan, which is expected to take place next Wednesday and will be observed by Muslims around the world in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip.

PA residents of Judea and Samaria will be able to visit family in Israel between Sunday and Thursday and on Eid al-Fitr. Entrance to Friday prayers on the Temple Mount will be permitted; The exit of PA residents of Judea and Samaria abroad via Ben-Gurion Airport will be coordinated. In addition, the crossing hours will be expanded to provide a response to visitors.

The Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Kamil Abu Rokun, briefed Palestinian Authority officials and the international community on the steps and gestures on the occasion of the holiday.