Picture: J'lem Mayor hangs 'US Embassy' sign



(Credit: Jerusalem Municipality spokesperson)

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat this morning hung the first signpost in the capital with the caption "US Embassy."

"It's not a dream, it's reality," Barkat said. "I am proud and excited to hang this morning the first new signs we prepared for the US Embassy, ​​which will open next week in Jerusalem. This is a historic event and I thank President Trump for that. Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people and now the world is beginning to recognize it. Happy Jerusalem Day