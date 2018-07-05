Former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz told Army Radio this morning that he is considering returning to public service.
"The steps need to be taken seriously, and I do not rule out the possibility of running with the Likud."

10:45
Reported
News BriefsIyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18
Former COS Gantz: I do not rule out running with Likud
