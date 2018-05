Former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz said in an interview with Army Radio: "The IDF dictates the Open-Fire Regulations according to the assessment of the situation - no one is going down with a F-15 on a group of demonstrators. The IDF is carrying out its mission - to defend. "

In response to the Iranian missile threat from the north, Gantz said, "The Iranians do not have a powerful response capability, certainly not one that cannot be dealt with."