Police arrested yesterday at Ben Gurion Airport a 73 year-old contractor from Holon employed by the airport on suspicions that he tried to sneak a Georgian citizen into the country illegally.

The two were arrested upon arrival on a flight from Georgia. According to suspicions, the worker used his entry permit granted to him for his work at the airport.

The suspect will be brought shortly for a hearing on an extension of his arrest at the Rishon Letzion Magistrate's Court.