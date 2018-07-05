A 64-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured when a vehicle hit him on Derech Hevron in Jerusalem.
Medics gave him medical treatment and evacuated him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital with a head injury.
Pedestrian seriously injured by car in Jerusalem
