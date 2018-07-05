08:15
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18

Pedestrian seriously injured by car in Jerusalem

A 64-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured when a vehicle hit him on Derech Hevron in Jerusalem.

Medics gave him medical treatment and evacuated him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital with a head injury.

Last Briefs