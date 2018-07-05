During the night, IDF forces arrested in Judea and Samaria 19 wanted terrorists suspected of involvement in terror activity and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces.
The suspects were taken for questioning.
News BriefsIyar 22, 5778 , 07/05/18
IDF arrests 19 terrorists in Judea and Samaria
