MK Danny Saida (Shas) took part on Sunday in an emergency conference initiated by Ariel Boker, chairman of the Campaign for the Treatment of Agricultural Crime, which is leading the protest against agricultural terrorism that has been rapidly spreading in recent weeks.

MK Saida spoke to the participants at the conference, which took part at Sde Ilan, a religious moshav in northern Israel, and expressed his pain over the terrorism they have been suffering.