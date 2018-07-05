At least 45 people dead in attack on village in northern Nigeria

At least 45 people died in an attack on a village in northern Nigeria, a police official told Reuters on Sunday.
It was not immediately clear why the Gwaska village in the northern state of Kaduna was attacked on Saturday.
