23:08 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5778 , 06/05/18 Iyar 21, 5778 , 06/05/18 Wet until Wednesday Variable cloudiness is forecast Sunday evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms in most regions. There's a risk of flash floods in eastern and southern wadis through Monday, when the showers are expected to pick up and the temperatures are expected to come down. Occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday from the northern border to the northen Negev with a slight risk of flash flooding in the eastern wadis. Additional slight cooling will send temperatures below average. There's a slight chance of local, mainly light rain, mainly in the north and the mountains until the afternoon on Wednesday, when it will be slightly warmer under partly cloudy skies. Additional warming on Thursday. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 23Celsius/73Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Eilat: 30C/86F;

Golan Heights, Haifa: 25/77; Tel Aviv: 26/78;

Be'er Sheva: 27/80; Dead Sea: 31/87