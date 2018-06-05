An infiltrator about the age of 30 suffered serious wounds, Sunday evening, when he was stabbed in south Tel Aviv.
Another infiltrator was arrested by police on suspicion of involvement in the stabbing.
News BriefsIyar 21, 5778 , 06/05/18
Infiltrator suffers serious stab wounds in south Tel Aviv
