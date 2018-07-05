22:38
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 21, 5778 , 06/05/18

Police officer wounded in Umm El-Fahm soccer violence

At the end of a football game in Umm al-Fahm between the local team and a team from Tiberias, the fans began throwing rocks onto the field.

As a result, a police officer was slightly wounded in the head and taken to hospital.

Last Briefs