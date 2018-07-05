At the end of a football game in Umm al-Fahm between the local team and a team from Tiberias, the fans began throwing rocks onto the field.
As a result, a police officer was slightly wounded in the head and taken to hospital.
22:38
Reported
News BriefsIyar 21, 5778 , 06/05/18
Police officer wounded in Umm El-Fahm soccer violence
