If Rabin knew the price of Oslo, he would have done it differently

Member of Knesset Eitan Cabel (Zionist Union) said, Sunday evening, that if the late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin knew the price of the Oslo Accords, he would not have done them the way they were done. Speaking at the launching of Yehuda Avner's new book "Mr. Prime Minister: Behind the Scenes of the Israeli Leadership" at the Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem, Cabel said, "From my acquaintance with him, I think if he knew what the price Israel was going to pay in the wake of the Oslo Accords, if I said that the Oslo Accords would never have come out - in my estimation - he would not have accepted or made the Oslo agreements as they were."

Cabel continued, "I think more than that, when you conduct negotiations, you conduct them out of a desire and intention that both the Palestinian side and the Israeli side will succeed in reaching a point where the future is supposed to look different. The Oslo accords were not similar [in practice] to what they were [in theory]. It's dramatic and not simple to say. I also think that if they had known in advance, the price would have been too heavy."

