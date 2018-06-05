Extension of Friday day-pass to Saturday night being explored

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz is exploring the possibility of making day passes issued on Fridays valid on Saturday night, according to Member of Knesset Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism).

Katz is responding to complaints relayed by Maklev from yeshiva students and their families about not getting the full benefit from them on Friday because of the onset of Shabbat. Katz is also looking into creating a discount for youngsters purchasing day passes to lighten the load on parents who have to make multiple trips with their children.